Talks to avert strike action by hospital support workers adjourned

Talks between Siptu and the Department of Public Expenditure at the Workplace Relations Commission have been adjourned until Monday.

Talks took place today in a bid to avert strike action by hospital support staff.

10,000 health workers, including porters, chefs, cleaners and health care assistants, are planning to take industrial action on Thursday, June 20.

It follows a row over a job evaluation scheme and pay increases.

Five further days of action are also planned.

SIPTU Health Divisional Organiser, Paul Bell said that representatives entered into the talks with no great expectations and so they left this evening “feeling no great disappointment”.

He said that as it stands, the strike action on June 20 will go ahead.

“Our members are continuing to put in place plans for our day of action in pursuit of pay justice.”