Auction and sale raises €6,000 for Carlow hospitals

THE recent charity auction and tag sale promoted by Carlow Lions Club raised more than €6,000, which will be divided equally between the Friends of the District and Sacred Heart Hospitals in Carlow. The event took place in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

It was a hugely enjoyable social evening with cheese and wine, featuring auction items for all tastes and interests.

Proceedings got underway with some old favourites being belted out by the Carlow Ukulele Players, which got people into the swing of the occasion.

The auction provided monster value in holidays, wine, whiskey, vouchers, hampers, lunches and dinners. There was even a lawnmower from Michael Doyle of The Shamrock and two valuable Elizabeth Arden hampers courtesy of Mark Shaw from Shaw’s department store.

Eoin Kehoe and Jimmy Walsh were the auctioneers on the night and they did a mighty job in keeping the bidding going and maximising the financial return for both causes. Eoin had a ‘dual mandate’ on the night, as he is the current president of Carlow Lions Club.

The funds raised through the auction will be used to provide additional items and benefits for the patients and hospitals not normally provided by the HSE. The ambition is to improve the quality of patients’ stay and the services provided by both hospitals.

Carlow Lions Club has been part of a national and international service club for more than 40 years. Every year the club runs different fundraising project to support people in need in the community, along with various established charities and not-for-profit organisations