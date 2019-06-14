Busy stretch of Ring of Kerry to close for two weeks for emergency repairs

One of the busiest stretches of the N71 tourist route the Ring of Kerry, will close for almost two weeks at the height of the tourist season later this month, to carry out emergency repairs after a low wall subsided near the second biggest of the Killarney Lakes.

The section of the N71 Ring of Kerry road between Torc Waterfall and the carpark for Dinis Cottage will close to all traffic from Monday, 24 June to Friday, 5 July.

The low stone wall on the lake side subsided recently.

The purpose of the closure is to facilitate emergency repairs to a section of the retaining wall and road at Dinis.

The tourist season in Kerry is at its peak from the end of June and the middle of August.

However the contractors engaged will also be carrying out night-time work to minimise the duration of the road closure, the council said.

A diversion will be in place via the N22 (Cork Road) and Kilgarvan (R569) and advisory signage will be erected.

Access will be maintained from Killarney to Muckross House, Torc Waterfall and the ‘Cardiac Steps’ walkway.

Access to Ladies’ View and Moll’s Gap will be maintained from the Kenmare/Sneem side. Businesses affected by the closure will be kept fully briefed on the works, according to the council.

Kerry County Council, in consultation with the contractor, is endeavouring to minimise the duration of the road closure, in particular for local businesses, tourism operators and the upcoming Ring of Kerry Cycle which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6 July.

“Regular updates will be provided through local media, social media and the council’s website. Kerry County Council regrets any inconvenience this road closure may cause,” a spokesman said.