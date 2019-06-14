Children’s rally hears call for ‘equal rights for all children’

Hundreds of children have taken part in a rally in Dublin to campaign for children’s rights.

Around 300 children turned out at meeting house square in Dublin this morning as part of the Ark’s Festival of Children to fight for their rights.

Over the past few weeks children in various schools have been making banners and preparing for the rally.

One child said: “I didn’t know anything about children’s rights and I think it’s very important that people get to know them because our rights should be protected.

A number of children stood up on stage to speak their mind on a wide range of topics including some from Presentation George’s Hill, one of whom said: “In Ireland there are too many kids homeless and families living out on the streets. We need to put this right.

“Make this equal rights for all children.”

“Some kids don’t have an education, but every child needs an education so when they are older they can get a job.”

Some children from St Auden’s National school said: “Pollution is getting worse and worse and more and more animals are dying. I feel really bad when I say our house is too small, I feel really bad knowing that people are living on the streets.”

Today’s rally is the main event of the Ark’s Festival of Children called “Right here, right now” which runs from June 13 to 16.