Cllr Pender takes the chair as new era dawns on local politics

AN historic end to Civil War politics in Carlow saw the election of Fianna Fáil’s cllr John Pender as the new cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

At last Friday’s AGM, an historic agreement between the six Fine Gael members and an equal number of Fianna Fáilers saw this new coaltion take control of the local authority for the very first time.

“Love is in the air,” quipped Sinn Féin’s cllr Andy Gladney, while Independent cllr Charlie Murphy declared it “an end of Civil War politics in Co Carlow” with the creation of a “modern democracy that’s to be welcomed”.

Fianna Fáil’s cllr Fintan Phelan nominated cllr Pender as cathaoirleach, a councillor, he said, who had served “the people of Tullow and this county with distinction” and who would consider the role of cathaoirleach “a great honour”. The proposal was seconded by cllr Andrea Dalton, who also remarked on cllr Pender’s distinguished service, adding her belief that he would be a “worthwhile and hardworking cathaoirleach”.

Cllr Pender was then elected unopposed.

Taking his place in the cathlaoirleach’s chair, cllr Pender quipped “There’s a different view of the place from up here” to the amusement of the chamber.

“Today marks my 35th AGM. I’ve served a very long apprenticeship … I suppose it proves the point that if you hang around long enough, your luck might change,” cllr Pender smiled.

Admitting he was slightly “overawed by the occasion”, cllr Pender remarked that Carlow is a great county and “it behoves all 18 council members to work for the betterment of the county and the people they represent”.

Several members then congratulated cllr Pender on his new role.

“You are the father of the house and I know how much you have the support of the people of Tullow behind you. My own dad said to me that his wish would be to see Johnny Pender chairman of the council,” said cllr William Paton.

“I’d imagine your family is bursting with pride today,” he added, while acknowledging cllr Pender’s wife Mary and grandchildren in the public gallery.

Cllr John Cassin wished cllr Pender well, adding that “35 years was a long time coming”, while cllr Gladney remarked that Mary would always make sure that Johnny was looking “spick and span” for all the meetings.

Cllr Charlie Murphy remarked that he “knew and felt” that a lot of “hard decisions had to be made today”, similar to five years ago. “But those decisions are made not for the benefit of themselves or the parties but for the betterment of Carlow,” he said.

“Ninety-seven years after the Civil War, this is an historic day, made with trust and integrity, and I wish the best of luck to the coalition,” concluded cllr Murphy.

Fianna Fáil’s cllr Arthur McDonald was then nominated to the position of leas-cathaoirleach and was also elected unopposed. He, too, spoke about his long service to the council, having been first elected to Bagenalstown Town Commission in 1985 and a member of the county council since 1991.

“This is an agreement I never thought I was going to see in my time on Carlow County Council – that Fianna Fáil would have the chair and vice-chair,” said cllr McDonald, who promised to work together with Fine Gael.

It is 30 years since Fianna Fáil held the position of chairman on Carlow County Council, with the late Liam Murphy from Borris the last party member to hold the position in the late 1980s.