Contents of hunting lodge to go under the hammer

A TROVE of treasures from a 19th century hunting lodge in Castledermot will go under the hammer shortly.

A myriad of 19th century art, furniture and agricultural memorabilia from Prumplestown House will be auctioned on site on Tuesday 25 June. The rich collection of more than 700 items has been hidden behind doors for over 30 years until now.

The hunting lodge is believed to have originally been owned by the duke of Leinster. The house was subsequently sold to the Wright family in 1897, whose descendants are the current owners.

The former hunting lodge of the duke bears witness to the activities of the time, with a few unfortunate victims of one particular pastime still adorning the walls. Two 19th century tiger heads with ghostly growls hang silently above the hall, and for those who are interested, they are estimated to walk away for €400 to €600.

The house is full of fine 19th century art, including a Thomas Whittle oil on canvas, which is estimated to fetch between €2,000 and €3,000. There is also a group of lovely Maurice C Wilks watercolours of the west of Ireland: Balinahinch, Connemara (€300-€500), Turf boat, Donegal (€400-€600) and At Balinahinch, Connemara (€200-€400).

The house features a tack room, complete with London bowler hats, card tables, packets of vintage playing cards and signs of revelry from a bygone era with the great number of glasses, many of them cranberry crystal.

Among the literally thousands of items, which you could browse for hours, are some fine examples of furniture. A fantastic pair of regency bookcases is valued between €3,000 and €5,000.

As a perk of the job, the duke of Leinster was lucky to have his own carpenter installed from England, who made good use of the local Irish oak and the fruits of his labour are on display today.

The family achieved fame in agricultural circles for their purebred championship Shorthorn cattle and the solid silver medals for wins at the RDS Spring Show over a number of years will also be up for auction on 25 June, starting at noon.

Viewing will take place from 22-24 June, 10am to 6pm, and on 25 June from 9am to noon. Collection is only during the auction.