Dept figures show major rise in motorists disqualified from driving

There has been a 23% increase this year in people disqualified from driving because of penalty-point offences, according to new figures released by the Department of Transport.

A fully-licensed driver is disqualified from driving if they get 12 penalty points in three years, while for a learner-driver, it is seven points.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act show 808 drivers were taken off the roads because they reached one of these limits in the first five months of this year – up 149 on the same period last year.

There was a 23% increase in Dublin and a 28% rise in Cork.

Moyagh Murdock, the chief executive of the Road Safety Authority, claims the increase is down to a Garda clampdown.

Ms Murdock said: “There is a small cohort of motorists out there who still decide to break the law.

“Whether it’s in non-wearing of seatbelts, speeding, driving while using mobile phones, people may have got away in the past by giving the wrong name or saying they haven’t got their licence with them or pretending they are someone else, it’s much more effective now with the technology to hand and the guards are out there in force, catching people.”

A further 3,900 motorists were taken off the roads through court-disqualifications this year – cases normally end up before a judge for more serious driving offences.