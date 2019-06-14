Gardaí appeal for witnesses of alleged racial abuse on train

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in an investigation of alleged racial abuse on a train.

The incident is said to have taken place on the Belfast to Dublin line last weekend.

As a family were travelling on the 7.05pm train last Sunday evening, a male boarded the train at Dundalk at about 8.15pm.

It is alleged that he began to racially abuse the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station.

They are appealing especially to anyone who may have mobile phone footage or a voice recording of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.