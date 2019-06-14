Gardaí targeting organised crime make four arrests and seize loaded guns in Dublin

Two loaded firearms and a quarter of a million euro worth of drugs have been seized in Dublin.

Four men are in custody after two separate major seizures in investigations into gangland crime.

Two loaded firearms were seized in the Shancastle Park area of Clondalkin yesterday evening.

They were discovered wrapped in cling film at the back of one of a number of houses that were searched.

Three men aged in their 20s were arrested.

Separately, Gardaí seized a quarter of a million euro worth of heroin and cocaine in Cromcastle in Coolock.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and is being detained in Ballymun Garda Station.

Gardaí say both seizures are part of investigations targeting organised criminal activity in the capital.