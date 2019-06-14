Man, 50s, dies after crash in Co Offaly

Friday, June 14, 2019

A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while out walking in Co Offaly this morning.

The incident occurred after the collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian this morning on Clonmeen Cross Road near Rhode.

A male in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene while another male in his 60s was taken to hospital with injuries.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place, according to a statement from the gardaí.

Forensic Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

