Shane Ross defies Dept advice to award €5m to airport with no commercial flights

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has awarded €5m to an airport that does not operate any commercial flights.

Waterford Regional Airport has not had a single passenger jet land or take off in the last three years.

According to the Irish Independent, the Department of Public Expenditure advised against the allocation, suggesting it is unjustified.

The Department of Transport was told that additional funding for the airport must come from within the existing transport budget.

John Halligan, who is Mr Ross’s Independent Alliance colleague and holds a Dáil seat in the constituency, said: “If people want to say it’s parish-pump politics, I don’t care. It’s a big hit for the south-east.”

The Department of Transport said the €5m will go towards a €12m runway extension at the airport with the remaining cost to be met by private investors and local authorities who have committed to funding €5m and €2m respectively, in return for an equity shareholding in Waterford Airport.

The Department said: “Among the private investors who have shown a willingness to commit time, money and expertise to this project are Conor McCarthy (Leadmore Investment Company), Noel Frisby, Dawn Meats Group, Glanbia plc, Coolmore Stud, Stafford Wholesale Ltd. The local authorities involved are Waterford, Kilkenny and Wexford.”

The runway, when extended from its existing length of 1,433 metres to 2,280 metres, will be able to accommodate large commercial passenger aircraft such as Boeing 737s and Airbus 320s.

The Minister said “the airport’s proposal is fully aligned with the commitment in Project Ireland 2040 to support the dispersal of economic growth throughout all the regions”.

He added that he was “optimistic about the potential upside of the proposal and was particularly struck by the commitment of the private sector investors to commit not just funding but their business expertise and experience to driving the airport forward”.

There are a number of conditions attached to the €5m, including the airport being able to demonstrate that the extension can be delivered for €12m, and it will only be paid when all upgrade works are completed and the runway is confirmed to be ready for service by the Irish Aviation Authority.