Two dead in airplane crash in Kildare

the scene after an aircraft crash at a farm in Belan, Moone, Co Kildare

Two men have died after a light aircraft crashed in Co. Kildare last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident at Belan, Moone, Athy, yesterday.

The area around Belan, where the crash happened. Google Maps

At 4.30am this morning, the aircraft was found after a search by Gardaí and Irish Coast Guard helicopter rescue 116.

The bodies of the two men, aged 70 and in their late 50s, were removed to the mortuary in Naas General Hospital.

Naas General Hospital.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) are at scene and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.

The AAIU said the aircraft was registered in the UK and “was engaged on a local flight from Kilrush Airfield yesterday evening” when the crash happened.

A concerned member of the public reported the men missing at around 7.30pm yesterday evening after they failed to return to the nearby Kilrush airstrip.