Alannah’s precious pooch crowned Puppy of the Year

AN adorable Springer Spaniel Cross called Sprocket has just been crowned winner of the Petmania Carlow Puppy of the Year competition. Sprocket was announced as the winner of the prestigious canine title at a glittering grand final event in the shop’s Limerick city branch last week.

Owner Alannah Peters was delighted with her pooch’s new prestige, especially as he’s a rescue dog who has been given a second chance. Alannah revealed that Sprocket is very playful and loves to learn new tricks. Clever as a fox, he’s learnt how to jump through her arms, while his favourite game is playing fetch.

Although living in Dublin, Alannah revealed that she registered Sprocket for the Carlow puppy pageant after she collected him from a local foster family. It was Alannah’s first time adopting a rescue dog and she has no qualms in recommending the practice to other people.

“I’d definitely recommend it. People might be a little worried that a rescue dog might have some baggage, but we got on great. He has a lovely temperament and is a lovely dog,” said Alannah.

“We are delighted to crown Sprocket as this year’s Carlow Puppy of the Year – he’s a deserving winner oozing with cuteness,” Emily Miller, Petmania’s marketing manager, told The Nationalist. “This is our fifth year running the competition, with entries and votes growing hugely year on year; a massive thank you to everyone who got involved.”

Petmania continues to encourage people who are considering bringing a new four-legged friend into their life to think about adoption or fostering. The specialist pet retailer has a number of adoption centre partners across the country and it also provides free puppy parent classes to new owners.