Councillor ‘surprised’ to hear of planning application for 335 apartments in Galway

Saturday, June 15, 2019

Plans for 335 apartments in Galway have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

They have been filed with the planning board under the new fast-track mechanism for large developments.

Glenveagh Living Limited plans to build the apartments in Knocknacarra District Centre in Rahoon.

However, local councillor Donal Lyons has concerns about the plans.

Cllr Lyons said: “There’s more of a need for ordinary housing within the area, rents in the greater Knocknacarra area for the ordinary average couple are in the region of €1,200 and €1,600 a month.

“There is very little property vacant in the Knocknacarra area, so I was surprised to hear there was an application put in for 335 apartments.”

