Gardaí issue appeal for man last seen in Dublin city

Saturday, June 15, 2019

Gardaí in Ballyfermot are asking for help to find a man who was last seen in Dublin city on Tuesday.

36-year-old Stephen Richardson was last seen on James Street in Dublin 8 at around 1.25pm on June 11.

He is described as being six foot tall with a medium build, pale complexion and some facial hair or stubble.

He has blue eyes and thick sandy-brown hair. It is understood that he also has a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

