More than 100 gardaí committed breaches of discipline last year

Saturday, June 15, 2019

An Garda Síochána has said there were 91 findings of “neglect of duty” against gardaí last year.

Details released under the Freedom of Information show 118 officers were found to have committed breaches of discipline in 2018.

There were 25 discreditable conduct offences and two findings of criminal conduct.

There are currently around 14,500 gardaí in Ireland, meaning less than 1% of officers breached discipline last year.

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Marc MacSharry, said: “The vast majority of gardaí are very, very hardworking and do a tremendously good job on all our behalves, but I think that in building the trust the public require we need to be fully open and transparent about information that’s available to us.

“So with 118 members having found to be in breach of discipline and so on, I think that the public could be usefully made aware of what these breaches are.”

