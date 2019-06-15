Murderer refused day release from jail after complaint by victim’s family

A PRISONER who’s serving a life sentence for the murder of young mum Ciara Campbell has been refused a day release from jail after her parents complained about it to the prison service and the Department of Justice.

In December 2007, 22-year-old Ciara was stabbed to death in Carlow town in front of her child by her ex-boyfriend Gordon Molloy from Ballickmoyler. He received a life sentence for the murder in 2009 but has already been allowed out on day release to see his family and was due to be allowed out again last week.

Ciara’s parents Paidi Campbell and Micheál Cunningham helped to set up Sentencing And Victim Equality (SAVE) Ireland to campaign for better rights for victims and the group held a protest outside Dáil Éireann last week, along with the families of other victims.

On Wednesday, Paidi and Micheál received a letter from justice minister Charlie Flanagan’s private secretary informing them that Molloy’s day release had been postponed. Minister Flanagan also expressed sympathy to Paidi and Micheál on the horrific death of their beloved daughter.

“The minister wishes to offer his deepest sympathies to you and your family. The tragic death suffered by Ciara is brought home by your description of what occurred and he fully understands how terribly traumatic the loss of Ciara and the circumstances through which it came about must be for you and all of your family,” the letter said.

Molloy has already been before the parole board once and is due to be before it again later this year. However, every time that Ciara’s parents write to the authorities about him, the correspondence is also sent to Molloy, which is something that they’re not happy with.

“The minister has noted your family’s concerns and has asked that the planned escorted visit for next weekend is postponed and that further escorted visits be considered as part of the forthcoming parole board review … You are entitled

to write to the parole board concerning the issues you have raised so that they can consider your views when considering this case.”

“We’re constantly waiting to hear if he’s going to be allowed out on day release or if he’s up before the parole board. It’s also so hard to write down how all this impacts on our family, especially knowing that Gordon Molloy will read it, too,” Paidi told The Nationalist.

The couple have vowed to continue campaigning for victims’ rights with SAVE and will protest outside the Dáil on the first Wednesday of every month.