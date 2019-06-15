PSNI using victim recovery dogs to search for man missing for a fortnight

In the North, specialist victim recovery dogs and a Community Search and Rescue Team have been drafted in to aid police investigating the disappearance and murder of a man in Co. Down.

William “Pat” McCormick has been missing from Comber since the end of May.

Following a fresh appeal for information, the PSNI said further searches of the area around the town are taking place today.

Yesterday, an underwater search was carried out for 55-year-old William McCormick, known as Pat.

Mr McCormick was last seen in Comber on May 30. Police believe he was murdered.

On Thursday, two weeks on from his disappearance, police carried out a media appeal and road stop in Comber.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said that, as a result, they have received new information and thanked for the community for their co-operation.

Yesterday police searched a lake and wetland for the missing father of four.

An underwater search with a specialist team was carried out at Castle Espie Wetlands.

Today a “significant route search” will be carried out in the Comber area with the help of the Community Rescue Team.

Mr McCormick was last seen driving his black car on Castle Street in Comber at about 10.30pm on Thursday, May 30.

CCTV footage released by the PSNI shows Mr McCormick crossing Castle Street and walking through an archway.