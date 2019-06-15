Scoil Chonglais SciFest was the biggest yet

MORE than 130 students from first, second and transition year exhibited almost 50 STEM projects in SciFest@School in Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass. This was the school’s fifth year to host the science fair and it was the biggest one yet.

Students demonstrated their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) through their creative and innovative projects. Some of the projects on display included floating gardens, the effect of nature on your wellbeing and the effect of catalysts on the rate of reaction.

“All of the students have worked very hard on their projects and should be very proud of their achievements. We all wish the best of luck to the students going on to the next stage of the SciFest competition, which will see them compete in SciFest@College,” principal Patricia Gurhy told The Nationalist.

The overall prize for first years went to a floating garden designed by Maeve Clarke, Sarah Mai Fitzgerald and Julie Nolan. The top award for second years was won by Emma Byrne and Anna Cooney for their project looking at the effect nature has on a person’s wellbeing. The overall prize in the senior category went to Alex Godson and Roy Healy for their project ‘Predicting designs of cardioid-type shapes from Simon Plouffe’s documents using scratch code’.