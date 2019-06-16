  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Burton: Government should reconsider Tusla’s involvement in adoption bill

Burton: Government should reconsider Tusla’s involvement in adoption bill

Sunday, June 16, 2019

A Labour TD has criticised proposed adoption legislation as it does not give complete access to birth information.

Joan Burton wants the issue of information, contained in the Government’s Adoption Bill, treated separately to that of tracing birth parents.

Under the plans, adoptees would have to contact the Child and Family Agency, Tulsa which would contact birth parents before releasing any details.

Joan Burton said Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone needs to reconsider Tulsa’s involvement.

SHe said: “I really think she needs to talk to people and she needs to understand that Tusla is not acceptable to people.

“Going back, almost like you’re a little child again, to the adoption board for them to sit in judgement on you about your information that is your personal information.

“I mean that might have been a solution of 10, 20 or 30 years ago, but it is not an acceptable solution now.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Taxpayers could face carbon emissions bill of €7bn

Sunday, 16/06/19 - 9:25am

Gardaí launch murder investigation into death of woman in Mayo

Sunday, 16/06/19 - 7:45am

Latest poll indicates five-point lead for Fianna Fáil

Sunday, 16/06/19 - 7:45am