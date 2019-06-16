Gardaí investigating after man’s body found in Dublin

[timgcap=Garda preserve scene Ashford Street, Stoney Batter Dublin this afternoon. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos]StoneyBatterDublinDeathJune2019_large.jpg[/timg]

A man has been discovered dead at a house in Dublin.

He was aged in his early 30s.

Gardai were called to the property on Ashford Street in Stoneybatter on Sunday morning.

The State Pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau attended the scene.

Investigating gardai said the course of an investigation into the death will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Enquires are ongoing and further updates will follow.

– Press Association