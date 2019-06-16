Gardaí launch murder investigation into death of woman in Mayo

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation into the death of a woman in Co Mayo.

She was discovered at a house in the Kilbree area of Westport on Friday.

Valerie French Kilroy (41) was discovered at a house in the Kilbree area of Westport at around 10 o’clock on Friday morning.

A man in his 40s arrested in connection with the investigation remains in custody.

Gardaí at Westport have now begun a murder investigation.

A post mortem examination was completed yesterday at Mayo University Hospital by the Acting State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

Gardaí say details of the results are not being released at this stage for operational reasons.