Hero’s welcome for tractor drivers after epic Euro trip

FROM being serenaded with Follow me back to Carlow in German to being ‘arrested’ by Dutch police, the Great European Tractor Run more than lived up to its billing.

The event saw 12 vintage tractors travel from the village of Carlow in Germany back to Carlow, Ireland in aid of the Children’s Medical Research Foundation (CMRF) at Crumlin Hospital, a distance of 1,450km. The convoy arrived home on Saturday 25 May to a hero’s reception at Carlow Fire Station. Some drivers had tears in their eyes.

Organiser Brendan Byrne said that from their first moments in Carlow in Germany the group had received nothing but generosity and support on their epic trek. They were welcomed by around 60 banner-wielding locals, who performed Follow me back to Carlow in their native tongue.

The welcome was somewhat unexpected, as the local mayor wasn’t exactly receptive to contacts made over the previous 18 months. However, locals got word of it and they organised a truly memorable reception.

“The reception we got in there gave us a huge lift for the whole week. No matter where we went, when we said were Irish and raising funds for a children’s hospital, we won their hearts. That’s the way we went.”

The Germans even set up a Whats App group to follow the Carlovians’ progress.

The last that was heard of the mayor was that he had been fired a week after the visit due to local anger at his inaction.

There were many moments of goodwill that were experienced by the Carlow group.

On one occasion, Dutch police stopped to check paperwork, but quickly abandoned the task at hand when they heard the group was from Ireland. “They even put handcuffs on one our guys as a joke!” remarked Brendan.

In Chesterfield, England, a female member of the group lost her purse, but the purse was later posted back to Ireland with everything still inside.

In Holyhead, Wales, the group made a final stop before the ferry at the Boathouse Hotel and the staff donated their nightly tips to them.

Everywhere they went they were met with friendly waves from passing pedestrians and motorists. “On the whole trip, I’d say one, maybe two guys blew the horn in a bit of anger,” said Brendan.

The generosity was evident at home, too.

Mick O’Neill of Tranz Iberia Haulage in Bagenalstown loaned his breakdown lorry along with a diesel card to the group. When the truck was brought back to Mick, the group wanted to settle the diesel bill. Mick wanted nothing; the father of two was just happy to help the group and the children’s hospital.

“Mick was unbelievable. That same type of generosity is what we got all across this,” said Brendan.

Tullow’s Padraig O’Toole provided support to the group throughout the trip.

The principal concern for the drivers on their travels was navigation, but Google Maps on the smartphone never once let them down. Brendan remarked: “Only for Google Maps, we wouldn’t have made it back!”

Such was the success of the event, it’s hoped to do something a little bit different in the next few years.

“The boys are sort of half-afraid of what I will come up with next!” joked Brendan.

The week after their arrival home, the club held its annual Carlow to Cork Run, also in aid of the CMRF, with around 50 tractors taking part. The group is also raffling a Massey Ferguson 135 for the hospital, with the draw taking place at their annual presentation night in November. The club will now be attending vintage shows with the Massey Ferguson 135 and will be featuring at the National Ploughing Championships in September.

Their fundraising target this year is €60,000 and already more than €30,000 has been collected. Raffle tickets can also be bought from www.tractorrun.com.