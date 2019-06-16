People are ‘forced to drive without insurance because they can’t cover the cost’ – industry expert claims

File photo

One in four parents have helped their children pay for car insurance, according to the AA.

The insurance firm says the cost of insuring learner drivers has increased significantly in recent years – far faster than the rest of the market.

Barry Aldworth from the AA says insurers are less willing to underwrite them — and that means young drivers are taking risks.

“The cost associated with learning to drive can actually have a real economic impact on them,” he said.

“It makes it much more difficult to get part-time employment or to commute to and from college.

“Then there will be an effect there where people are either forced to drive without insurance because they can’t cover the cost and they need to get jobs or they need to get too and from college.”

Mr Aldworth added that there is no single solution that would lower costs.

“Ultimately, there is no single fixed for this. There is no single button that can be flipped to lower costs for young drivers or for any driver