Super-fit duo run 50km for baby Amira

MORE than €4,200 was raised when teacher Fergal Doyle and his friend Eamonn Earl ran a whopping 50km in one day!

But rather than do the entire trip in one go, the duo ran five circuits of ten kilometres in a loop around Carlow town, using the Askea Parish Centre as a base. The duo had plenty of support on the day, especially during the first and last of their five outings, when they were joined by up to 20 other runners.

“Each run, starting at the Askea Parish Centre, took about an hour; then we’d take an hour out. So we started at 9am and finished at 6pm. We had great support, especially from my parents, sisters, fiancée and friends, who helped all day with all the refreshments,” said Fergal.

The training was all worth it because they were raising money for two-year-old baby Amira O’Toole Rauf.

Given the pet name Princess Amira by her adoring mother Caroline, Amira was left paralysed and with brain damage when they were in a car crash last November. Caroline is originally from Athy and now lives in Ballinabranna with her husband Adnan and their son Rhys. The communities of Ballinabranna, Carlow and beyond have been trying to support the family while Caroline tends to little Amira’s needs in Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

“When I heard about Amira, I wanted to do something to help. I had run marathons before and I wanted to do something on a big scale. I did nine weeks of endurance training because I’d always wanted to do something like this. We raised €4,237 for them, so I’m absolutely thrilled with that,” concluded Fergal.