Two men seriously injured after ‘violent’ incident in Dublin

File photo

Two men have been seriously injured in what gardaí are calling a public order incident in Ballyfermot in Dublin.

The Garda Armed Support Unit was called to the scene on Clifden Drive in Cherry Orchard at around 1pm today.

It is believed a large number of young people were involved.

“I’m deeply concerned after reports of violence in Cherry Orchard and I would make an appeal to people to remain calm,” said local Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan appealing for calm.

“This violence does not in any way reflect the great work being done on the ground by residents or community groups in Cherry Orchard.

“I would appeal for any with information to come forward to political representative, to church leaders or directly to the gardaí,” he added