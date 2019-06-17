Fianna Fáil hit out at government’s uncosted Climate Action Plan

Timmy Dooley speaking to the media today. Photo: Elaine Loughlin via Twitter.

Fianna Fáil has raised concerns that the Government’s climate action plan has not been costed.

Giving a guarded welcome to the report, Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on climate, Timmy Dooley, also pointed to the lack of plans to encourage people to use public transport.

The elimination of non-recyclable plastic, a focus on electric cars, and home retrofits are among the 180 actions set out in the Government’s Climate Action Plan published today.

Mr Dooley said: “One of the other aspects that gives me concern about this plan is that it’s not costed. That leads me to believe that the Government haven’t put the level of effort into ensuring that it will have the kind of impact that is necessary.”

He said the Government must act on all of the measures in the report and cannot think that its job is now done following the publication of the action plan.

“I was a little taken today by the Government decamping from one side of the city to the other on one of three diesel hybrid buses which the State owns, it’s worth noting that in the last seven or eight months the State has bought 200 dirty diesel buses and today there is an effort to show that great green image.

“It’s all about the event, it’s all about the day, we have had it in health, we have had it in housing, we have had it with broadband, so there is this big set-piece and then there is a view by the Government that that’s their job is done and they move on and action doesn’t happen,” the Clare TD said.