Four men arrested as part of garda probe into Dublin shooting

Gardaí at the scene of the incident on March 6.

Gardaí investigating a gun attack in west Dublin in March have made four arrests today.

Lee Boylan, 24, was seriously injured after he was shot a number of times while stopped in traffic at the junction of Blakestown road and Huntstown Way on March 6.

Three men in their 20s and 30s were arrested today after gardaí carried out a number of searches in the Hartstown area of Clonsilla, Blanchardstown.

They were assisted by the Armed Support Unit and also assisted by members of the defence forces led by the 2 Field Engineer Company, Athlone and 27th Infantry, Dundalk.

The search is part of an ongoing strategy tackling organised crime gangs in the area.

During the search, army engineers using ground penetrating radar located a container with approximately €9000 in cash buried around one metre below the surface.

A number of searches were also carried out in Limerick as part of the operation.

A man was arrested during the searches by local detectives supported by the Armed Support Unit.

All four men are in custody in Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations and are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí say the operation has now concluded.