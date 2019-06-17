Inability of young people to buy homes could lead to welfare state says auctioneer group

  • Home >
Monday, June 17, 2019

There is a warning we are in danger of creating a welfare state if young people cannot buy homes.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers believes the housing strategy is failing this generation because of long-term renting.

It says we are also creating a social housing-dependent society.

Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers Chief Executive Pat Davitt says there is too much renting.

He said: “We seem to in the situation where we want more people to rent houses than buy houses.

“A lot of those houses have HAP schemes and all sorts of schemes to rent those house and that will really cause a problem into the future.”

