Man who died in quad bike accident in Co Donegal named

A man has been killed after he was thrown from his quad bike in Co Donegal.

Patrick McGinty, who was in his 40s, was involved in an accident near Mountcharles last night around 7pm.

Mr McGinty came off the quad and sustained serious head injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

He was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was being treated.

He was transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin but sadly passed away earlier as a result of his injuries.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is being carried out.

Mr McGinty was well-known in the Mountcharles and Inver areas and worked in a local fish factory.

He was a huge Liverpool FC fans.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Mr McGinty.