Talks to resolve job evaluation dispute for health workers to resume

Monday, June 17, 2019

Talks will resume today aimed at resolving a dispute over job evaluation for workers in the health service.

SIPTU representatives will attend the negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission.

SIPTU spokesperson Paul Bell

The union is still planning to strike next Thursday in the row over a job evaluation process for support staff grades.

SIPTU spokesperson Paul Bell hopes the employer will bring something new to the table.

He said: “We are running out of time on this dispute as far as we are concerned.

“We’ve acted responsibly…the Government are in breach of a national agreement and unfortunately if we do not conclude a negotiation today, we will have no option but to determine and resolve our commitment to having a strike on Thursday.”

