Three lanes of M7 reopen this morning

Three lanes are re-opening on the M7 in Kildare this morning.

Works to widen the road both ways between Naas and Newbridge had been scheduled to be completed in April, but the date was pushed back to July.

iStock

The lanes eastbound between Junction 10 Naas South and Junction 8 Johnstown will open to motorists and commuters.

Director of Consumer Affairs for AA Ireland Conor Faughnan said this will bring some relief.

“Nobody who sits in that traffic jam everyday likes the experience – there are a lot of people who would take alternatives if they were available.

“There’s no doubt that the upgrade will improve things and certainly will feel like a relief all too often.”