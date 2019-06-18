Arts festival goes out on a high as thousands gather for the grand finale

ALMOST 6,000 people gathered in Carlow College to watch the spectacular Sugartown, a celebration of the town in music, dance and fireworks, which was one of the true highlights of Carlow Arts Festival 2019.

But it was a festival that offered many highlights and as organisers reflect on the weekend that was, all agree that the 2019 event certainly raised the bar.

“It’s been really great this year,” festival director Jo Mangan told The Nationalist as she looked back on the 40th anniversary festival. “This year, more than any other year, I’ve had loads of people coming up to me congratulating me on the festival and lots of lovely messages; it’s been really, really good.

“I really believe the measure of how successful an event is, is how much the audience enjoys it and I know the audience at the festival really enjoyed it,” said Jo.

Sugartown, the Saturday night spectacle, was billed as a celebration of Carlow, a nod to our sugar factory origins and a hope of what’s to come. Jo reflects that people certainly “felt the swell of pride” as live music, local choirs and dance groups came together under the guidance of acclaimed international director Dina Abu Hamdan.

Performers included Carlow Choral Society under the baton of music director Blanaid Murphy, Carlow College of Music, Aspiro, Take A Part Carlow’s Let Loose Youth Group, members of Music Generation Carlow, Burnside Eurocyl, Ballet Barn, County Carlow Youth Theatre, Dance Republic, award-winning local uilleann piper Joseph Byrne and many more local and national artists and contributors.

“I have a great belief in the power of arts to help people focus their energies,” said Jo, adding that Carlow Arts Festival encourages audiences to look around and see international, national and local artists coexisting on a national stage.

“We clocked the attendance on Saturday night at 5,770, which was just incredible. It’s almost too big and we will have to look at the possibility of going around the back of the college next year,” said Jo.

Another real highlight was Sleep, the live performance of the Max Richter Ensemble, which took listeners on an unprecedented journey over eight hours, listened to from their bed, with hundred of tents dotted around the college for this sold-out event.

“Sleep was phenomenal. There was absolute silence, complete quietness, as people stood there listening,” said Jo. “Then people went off to sleep in their tents, then maybe got up, moved around … as the sun rose over Carlow College and this outrageous, beautiful music – it was just incredible,” she adds.

Jo said it was “a dream” to bring Sleep to Carlow, having previously been performed at such iconic venues as the Sydney Opera House. To know an event of its stature actually happened in Carlow is a tremendous source of pride to Jo and the Carlow Arts Festival team.

Mosh Split, the hugely popular circus act from Finland, the terrific Lords of Strut, contemporary dance act Carnivore and a huge number of bands and performers all enhanced the weekend, attracting big numbers to Carlow, the festival’s HQ.

For Jo, planning the programme for Carlow Arts Festival is a carefully considered decision of giving people the things they want while exposing audiences to new things, creating an appetite for artistic performances or acts they haven’t considered. Making the most of the free programme is essential in broadening this enjoyment of the arts.

“It made sense this year to allow audiences to see great acts for free; it’s about building up an appetite,” said Jo.

In this regard, the support of the festival’s sponsors, Carlow County Council and Creative Ireland Carlow, is vital. Jo also paid tribute to the volunteers, without whom the festival would not be possible, and the support of the board of Carlow Arts Festival.

Roll on 2020 and another 40 years!