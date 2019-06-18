Gardaí appeal for help in finding woman, 23, missing in Dublin

  • Home >
Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Rachelle Ryan

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a 23-year-old woman who is missing in Dublin.

Rachelle Ryan is missing from James Street North since June 14.

She was last seen when she left her home in the area at 4pm that day.

She is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slight build with fair hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue zip up top with three yellow stripes down each sleeve, dark coloured bottoms and runners and had a dark coloured cross body bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 – 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

