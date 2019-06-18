Government to consider stricter penalties for committing perjury

The Government is considering stricter penalties for people who lie under oath.

The Justice Minister will present his cabinet colleagues with amendments that would make perjury easier to prosecute.

Charlie Flanagan, in particular, wants to use new laws to tackle insurance fraud.

He is proposing to amend a bill brought by a number of Independent senators to put perjury on a statutory footing.

It would increase the penalties to a maximum €100,000 fine or 10 years in prison on conviction on indictment.