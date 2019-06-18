Marathon man Pat will climb mountain for children’s hospital

  • Home >
Monday, June 17, 2019

MARATHON man Pat Carroll is off again … only this time he’s heading to the mountains!

The Knockananna native will take on the Wicklow Mountains’ highest peak Lugnaquilla this July, tackling its tough 925m in aid of Our Lady’s Children Hospital, Crumlin.

Pat is certainly no stranger to charity events, having taken on numerous marathons and long-distance runs over the years in aid of many good causes, both local and national. Pat even did a head shave last year, braving the elements in an effort to help out. The walk of Lugnaquilla will, however, be one of Pat’s toughest challenges yet, as he climbs what is Ireland’s highest mountain outside of Co Kerry.

Pat Carroll from Knockananna, who will climb Lugnaquilla in aid of the Crumlin Children’s Hospital
Photo: Michael O’Rourke

“It will be a tough challenge, but I’m looking forward to it,” Pat told The Nationalist.

“I’ve climbed it three times in the last four years. I’ll be doing a lot of walking to get ready for it and also I’ll be out on the bike over the next few weeks.”

Pat will be joined on the climb of Lugnaquilla by Rose O’Brien, Mary Murray, Thomas Whelan and Rita Whelan and the group hope to set off in mid-July.

“We haven’t the exact date yet, because it will depend on the weather, but it will be some time in the middle of July,” said Pat.

All support for Our Lady’s Children Hospital would be gratefully appreciated by Pat and the group.

By Suzanne Pender
