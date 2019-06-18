Revenue warns of email and text scam

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

People are being warned of a new scam aimed at those waiting for tax refunds.

People awaiting tax refunds from Revenue should be aware of a new scam which aims to take their banking details.

Someone claiming to be Revenue is sending emails and texts looking for credit card and debit card details in order to pay out the refund.

The Commission never sends emails or texts which would require customers to respond with personal information.

Anyone who may have handed details over is being advised to contact their bank or credit card company immediately.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man rescued from 30-foot yacht off Cork coast

Tuesday, 18/06/19 - 6:30pm

Varadkar: I was wrong to say women affected by CervicalCheck would not have to go to court

Tuesday, 18/06/19 - 3:55pm

‘You bunch of scumbags…Innocent boy’: Boy B’s father reacts angrily to guilty verdict

Tuesday, 18/06/19 - 3:15pm