Three men released without charge in Dublin shooting probe

Gardaí at the scene of the incident on March 6.

Gardaí investigating a gun attack in west Dublin in March have released three men without charge following four arrests yesterday.

A fourth man, arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, remains in garda custody.

The arrests were made in connection with the shooting of Lee Boylan, 24, who was seriously injured after he was shot a number of times while stopped in traffic at the junction of Blakestown road and Huntstown Way on March 6.

Three men in their 20s and 30s were arrested after gardaí carried out a number of searches in the Hartstown area of Clonsilla, Blanchardstown.

A number of searches were also carried out in Limerick as part of the operation.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.