‘Too much for us to take in’: Family of Valerie French Kilroy pay tribute to ‘immensely caring’ mother

Valerie French Kilroy

A mother-of-three and occupational therapist who died in tragic circumstances in Mayo last Friday was known for her loving and caring nature both in her personal life and in in the workplace, her family has indicated.

The body of West Cork native Valerie French Kilroy, 41, was discovered at the home she shared with her husband and children in Kilbree Lower, near Islandeady, Co Mayo.

Her husband James has been charged with her murder.

The mother, brother and sisters of Ms French Kilroy have issued a statement about the death of their loved one via the Dean of Ross, the Very Reverend Christopher Peters, and Bishop Dr Paul Colton.

Her relatives say that they have been in “great shock” since they received the news of the death of their “dear Valerie” at her home in the West of Ireland.

“Our family has been gathering from different parts of Ireland and from around the world.

We are heartbroken and it is all too much, at this early stage, for us to take in.

“Valerie was a much-loved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend and colleague to many. She was a loving wife to James and adored her three children.

“Valerie was an immensely caring and loving person – this was her calling at work and at home throughout her life.

“We are hugely grateful for the outpouring of sorrow following Valerie’s death, and also for the goodwill and practical support so many people are showing to us.

“Our immediate concern now is Valerie’s funeral and burial at home here later this week in West Cork which she adored.

“As we do this we hope and pray that the privacy and tragedy of our grief will be respected. Again we thank everyone for their kindness to us.”

In a statement released yesterday, the Right Revd Dr Paul Colton, expressed his shock at the death of Ms French Kilroy.

“My own thoughts and prayers at this time are with everyone who is caught up in or who has been affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Valerie will be laid to rest on Thursday following a 2.30pm service at St Fachtna’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Rosscarbery in West Cork.

Burial will follow afterward in the adjoining cemetery. Mourners are asked to make a donation if desired to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Ms French Kilroy grew up in Leap in West Cork and was a respected occupational therapist within the HSE.

Neighbours in Mayo indicated that she was a pleasant and friendly woman.