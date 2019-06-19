Acting fire chief Alan is off to pastures new

ACTING chief fire officer Alan O’Neill is leaving Carlow to take up an appointment as chief fire officer in Westmeath. The announcement was made at the AGM of Carlow County Council recently, as members paid tribute to Alan for his 17 years in Carlow and wished him well in his new post.

“Alan is a huge loss to this county, where his commitment and dedication to the post was widely recognised,” said cathaoirleach John Pender.

Cllr Pender pointed out that Alan’s departure brought to an end 42 years of unbroken service at Carlow Fire and Rescue Service by the O’Neill family, with Alan’s father Fintan a previous chief fire officer.

“We will miss you here on the council, but I am hopeful this is a temporary arrangement and you’ll be back here in Carlow before too long,” he added.

Cllr Fintan Phelan described Alan as a real ambassador for the fire service, while cllr Michael Doran remarked that the systems put in place by Alan had saved many lives.

Cllr William Paton paid tribute to Alan’s work and support with County Carlow Community First Responders, while cllr Charlie Murphy described him as “very professional, a person who had shown true leadership”.

Cllr Arthur McDonald spoke of Alan O’Neill’s incredible knowledge of service vehicles through the decades, while cllr Brian O’Donoghue said Alan deserved the highest praise. “Everyone is a fan of Alan’s,” he added.

Cllr Ken Murnane described Alan as “a huge pride to the people of Graiguecullen”.

Director of services Dan McInerney described himself as “extremely lucky” to have had Alan reporting to him, adding that his 17 years with the services carried on the mantel set by his father Fintan, who “holds a special place in this council”.

Mr McInerney spoke of the dedication of Alan and his team at Carlow Fire Service, their incredible work and the often difficult and challenging incidents to which they are exposed.

Alan thanked everyone for their kind words and described his 17 years in Carlow as “a phenomenal journey”.

“I am very grateful for all the opportunities given to me over the years. There have been some tough days, happy days and sad days, but overall it’s been a great journey,” he said.