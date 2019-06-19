Carlow group wins two awards at UK pipe band championships

“AND the winners are … Carlow Pipe Band!”

Members of the local pipe band were over the moon at the weekend when they heard their names being called out twice as winners in the United Kingdom Pipe Band Championship in Lurgan, Co Armagh. The musicians scooped both the best drummer award and best overall band accolade after beating 20 other groups in their category.

“It was a clean sweep for us,” Hugh Conaghan, co-founder and chairman of the band, told The Nationalist. “We were in total shock when we heard our names called out. To win is great, especially when we were up against bands from Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”

Hugh formed the band just four years ago with co-founders Paul Dempsey, who’s a pipe major, and Conor Daly on lead drums. They started out with borrowed instruments and no uniform, but they now proudly sport kilts made from Carlow tartan.

“Every county has its own tartan, so we thought it would be good to use the one for Carlow,” Hugh pointed out.

The dedicated band members practice weekly in Carlow town, ahead of spending the summer months travelling the length of Ireland to compete in competitions.

“We’ll compete in the all-Ireland championship next month and in August we’ll travel to Glasgow to play in the world championship,” added Hugh.

The musicians are split into drummers and pipers and the 22 of them range in age from ten to 76 years. If you’d like more information about the Carlow Pipe Band, phone Hugh on 083 8708333 or message them via Facebook.