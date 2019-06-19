CervicalCheck group welcomes Cabinet decision approving tribunal

A support group for victims of the CervicalCheck scandal is welcoming the decision by Cabinet to approve a bill allowing a tribunal to be set up for affected women.

The CervicalCheck Tribunal Bill will go before the Dáil next week and if passed, it would mean the women won’t have to go to court to have their cases heard.

221+ spokesperson, Stephen Teap

It was also announced that a 20,000 euro ex-gratia payment is being made available for all women affected by the non-disclosure of the CervicalCheck audit.

221+ spokesperson, Stephen Teap, who lost his wife Irene to cervical cancer, said he hopes there will be no delays to the process.

He said: “With the details for this tribunal we haven’t seen yet but the first step in the whole process is getting this legislation passed before we can get to what this tribunal means for us.

“The commitment from the Taoiseach and the Minister for Health to get this legislation passed before summer recess is an important step and we welcome it.”