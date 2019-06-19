Drugs worth €97,000 seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Drugs worth almost €100,000 have been seized by revenue officers with the help of detector dog Sam in Co Laois.

Officers found herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €97,000 at Portlaoise Mail Centre yesterday.

Sam

The cannabis was found in a parcel which originated in Canada was destined for an address in Dublin and was declared as ‘clothing’.

In a separate seizure yesterday, six kilos of Khat valued at €3,000 was also discovered.

The parcel was also declared ‘clothing’ and had originated from Kenya.

Investigations are continuing.

