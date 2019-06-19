Magdalena shortlisted for young entrepreneur award

WHAT started as crafting homemade toys for their children has led to a successful fledgling business for a Carlow couple. Little Crew, based in Bagenalstown, will represent the county in the Best Start Up Business category in the regional finals of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition tomorrow, Wednesday 19 June, in Borris.

Created by Magdalena and Tomasz Pydych in 2018, the brand for babies and kids features wooden toys as well as furniture and room décor. Magdalena is the designer, while Tomasz, a carpenter, crafts each of the distinctive and attractive pieces.

Magdalena is also being judged for the regional finals of the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur award.

She explained how the company came about: “When my daughter was small, we were looking for wooden toys because we liked them. We couldn’t find them six years ago in Ireland. There were none. We imported a few from eastern European, but they weren’t great quality, so Tomasz decided to improve on them.”

Visitors to the family’s home in Bagenalstown would frequently comment on the toys and it spurred the couple to develop a business.

“We just decided to do something. It was something my husband really loved as a carpenter. We have two kids as well, so I know what they need and like and that’s how it started.”

The Polish couple, who have been living in Bagenalstown for the last 13 years, began selling on social media and quickly started getting orders. “There is a great interest; we didn’t expect it, to be honest. We started at home in our wooden shed. My husband had a full-time job and would come home and do the toys. We would be staying up until 3am making them.”

With the support of Carlow LEO, Little Crew has moved from the shed to new premises at Bagenalstown Industrial Park. It sells directly, including to customers in Britain, the USA and Europe. The toys are available through the company’s website littlecrew.ie and on its Etsy page.

Little Crew’s immediate plans are to promote and develop greater awareness of the brand.

Magdalena lauded the LEO for its assistance. “It was really LEO that pushed us. It was a big test going from full-time employment to setting up something new,” she said. “You have no idea whether it’s going work out. We got a priming grant from them and they have been so supportive to us.”