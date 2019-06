Two women have been charged after the seizure of €320,000 worth of drugs in North Dublin.

Several Garda units carried out raids in Finglas yesterday.

Heroin and cocaine was seized, along with clothes, cash, Rolex watches, a BMW and bullets.

Two women in their early 40s were charged and have since been released on bail.

A man in his late 40s was also arrested over drug-trafficking, but he’s been released without charge, with a file to be sent to the DPP.