Cllr John Murphy is Tullow municipal’s first cathaoirleach

THE first cathaoirleach of newly-formed Tullow Municipal District cited the bypass of Tullow as one of his priorities at its historic inaugural meeting last Thursday.

Cathaoirleach John Murphy (Fine Gael) stated that “a bypass of Tullow has to be put back on the agenda” in his first address to this six-member district.

The new cathaoirleach was proposed by cllr Brian O’Donoghue, who spoke of cllr Murphy’s dedicated service to the people of Tullow and Co Carlow. Cllr O’Donoghue stated that, as manager of Tullow Mart for more than 40 years, cllr Murphy was “intrinsically linked to Tullow” and it was his “privilege to propose him”.

The proposal was seconded by cllr Charlie Murphy.

Cllr John Murphy described it as a great honour to be elected as the first cathaoirleach of the Tullow Municipal District. He added that himself and cllr Charlie Murphy were in the unique position of having represented “the whole of Co Carlow”, having previously represented both the Borris and Bagenalstown municipals.

“We’ve covered 90% of the land area of the whole county; I suppose that’s something that will never be done again,” he added.

The new cathaoirleach remarked that “53 years ago next month, I blew into Tullow”, where he has spent his whole working life, 41 years of them at Tullow Livestock Sales. He also spoke of his involvement in Tullow Macra na Feirme, Tullow Show and Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association.

Cllr Murphy acknowledged, however, that the Tullow Municipal District was more than just Tullow town, encompassing Hacketstown, Rathvilly, Ballon, Rathoe and all the other areas across the constituency. He spoke of the area’s strong agricultural links to employment and industry and also the area’s huge tourism potential, which he encouraged locals to “buy into”.

In terms of his aims for the municipal district, cathaoirleach Murphy said that he would like to see Tullow Primary Care Centre come to fruition, while a bypass of the town “has to be back on the agenda”.

Cllr O’Donoghue was then elected leas-cathaoirleach, proposed by cllr Charlie Murphy and seconded by cllr John McDonald.