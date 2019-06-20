  • Home >
Man and teenage girl arrested on suspicion of murder after disappearance of 56-year-old in Laois

Thursday, June 20, 2019

William Delaney is missing from the Portlaoise area for almost five months since January 31.

A teenage girl and a man in his 30s have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the disappearance of a man in Co Laois.

Gardaí had been conducting searches in the Dunamase area today as part of their missing person investigation.

The body of 56-year-old Mr Delaney has not yet been recovered and gardaí will continue their searches tomorrow.

They had been combing the Dunamase area since this morning along with the Defence Forces who had been drafted in to assist in the search.

Gardaí had issued several appeals for assistance in locating Mr Delaney in recent months since the Portlaoise native had been reported missing by his family in January.

The arrested today is being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station. The teenage girl is being questioned at Tullamore Garda Station.

