Saplings could close after huge insurance hike

THE rocketing cost of insurance is threatening a school for autistic children with possible closure after a huge increase in its premium.

Saplings Special School faces a crippling hike in its insurance bill, having gone from €3,000 to €13,500 in just three years. Already, the school is struggling to operate on the €20,000 it gets in government funding, forcing parents to constantly fundraise to make ends meet. Services such as speech and language and occupational therapy have been cut, while it now looks likely that even heating will be curtailed in the winter months.

“This is a scandal; insurance companies should not be allowed to do this. It’s a colossal amount of money for us to come up with … it was increased by €3,000 this year, even though we haven’t made a claim,” school principal Kerrie Wickham told The Nationalist. “It’s really not good enough that an insurance company should dictate whether a school can open its doors or not.”

Saplings was originally located in Graiguecullen, but it’s now based in the old national school in Killeshin, where the 24 students aged from four to 18 are part of the community.

The issue of rising insurance costs has plagued special schools for the past several years and the National Association of Boards of Management in Special Education is lobbying the government about the situation. It is calling on the government to reform the insurance industry amid fears of school closures. Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor will raise the issue in the Seanad today, Tuesday 18 June.

“This is putting a huge burden on families. It adds stress on the boards of management and the principals. We’re supposed to be educators, not accountants. We have to go out with our cap in hand looking for money, wondering how we’ll make it from month to month. We can’t continue like this; we can’t stay in limbo,” concluded Kerrie.