SIPTU’s new centre will offer free advice on workers’ rights

SIPTU will open a new information centre for workers’ rights at its offices in Barrack Street, Carlow on Tuesday 25 June.

The centre will be staffed by local SIPTU representatives Jimmy Brennan, formerly of St Dympna’s Hospital, and Pat McCarthy, formerly of Irish Sugar. Both men have vast experience at local and national level in dealing with workplace issues.

“We’re offering workers a focal point to access information on their rights. Even if you haven’t started your job yet and want information on contract law, we have access to our legal department in our headquarters at Liberty Hall, Dublin,” Jimmy told The Nationalist.

People don’t even need to be members of SIPTU to use the information centre because anyone with work-related queries or issues is welcome to drop into its offices.

“We are delighted the workers of Carlow will have their own dedicated space to get the most up-to-date confidential and accurate information. Our centres, which are open to all workers who wish to drop in for information and advice on workplace issues, already operate and serve communities and members in Dublin, Tralee, Navan, Sligo, Kilkenny and Cork,” said project manager Rachael Ryan.

Mick Browne, the sector organiser for Co Carlow, said the centre will operate every Tuesday from 2pm to 4.30pm and every Wednesday from 10am to 12.30pm. People who are experiencing problems in the workplace are encouraged to use the centre and avail of the advice available on their rights in the workplace in strict confidence.

Both Pat and Jimmy are giving their services to the information centre for free and are optimistic that the venture will help to inform workers of their rights.

“Hopefully, it’ll be fruitful for those who need it,” concluded Jimmy.