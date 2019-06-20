  • Home >
  • National News >
  • ‘Significant discrimination’ towards Travellers remains and issue in Ireland

‘Significant discrimination’ towards Travellers remains and issue in Ireland

Thursday, June 20, 2019

The Council of Europe says there’s still ‘significant discrimination’ towards Travellers in Ireland.

They are 38 times more likely to experience discrimination in pubs than other ‘white-Irish’ people.

Irish Traveller Movement’s Bernard Joyce

That is according to a new report from the Council of Europe.

It also claims Travellers are up to 22 times more likely to be discriminated against in trying to access housing.

The Council of Europe’s Jean-Etienne Kautzmann is calling on Irish authorities to address these prejudices.

He said: “It’s time to make policies more concrete now.

“To achieve those results there is a need for clear targets, time-frames, budgets and all that needs to be monitored and evaluated.

“Otherwise you keep having, as it’s put in the opinion, a quite high level of discrimination faced by travellers.”

The Irish Traveller Movement’s Bernard Joyce welcomes the report.

He said: “We’re absolutely not shocked by the findings and this is reconfirming what we’ve been saying is that Travellers are discriminated in terms of goods and services.

“That includes public houses and hotels and we’re hearing that on a day-to-day basis.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

No winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €2.8m

Wednesday, 19/06/19 - 9:05pm

Strike by 10,000 hospital support staff deferred to allow for talks at WRC

Wednesday, 19/06/19 - 6:15pm

VIDEO: Limerick restaurant forced to go cashless after three burglaries in as many months

Wednesday, 19/06/19 - 6:15pm